Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Stories

