Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America increased their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of WHD opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 588.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cactus by 492.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 334.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,101,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

