C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AI. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.40.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

