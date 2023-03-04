BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4737 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.22.

BW LPG Price Performance

BWLLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

BW LPG Company Profile

Featured Articles

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

