BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4737 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.22.
BW LPG Price Performance
BWLLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
BW LPG Company Profile
