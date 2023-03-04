Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

