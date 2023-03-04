Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
