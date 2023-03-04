Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

