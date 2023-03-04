BuildUp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $176.63 Million (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BuildUp has a total market cap of $176.63 million and $4,967.89 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BuildUp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BuildUp has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BuildUp alerts:

About BuildUp

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BuildUp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02067167 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,650.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

