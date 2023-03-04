Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

