BTS Chain Price Reaches $0.0014 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $120.67 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

