Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 496,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,571,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $29,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.