Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Jordan R. Asher Sells 17,200 Shares

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,826,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,023. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315,197 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $29,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brookdale Senior Living

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.