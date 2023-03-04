Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,635

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,635 ($43.86).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.36) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.68) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,419.93). In other news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($37.14) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($83,867.79). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,419.93). Insiders have acquired 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,076 ($37.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.40, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,700.92.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

