Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $156.50

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $157.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.27. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

