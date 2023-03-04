Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $41.60

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.27 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

