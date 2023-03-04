Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $73.50

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

HAS opened at $55.62 on Monday. Hasbro has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.