Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.86 and a 200 day moving average of $529.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

