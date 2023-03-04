Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.61. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

