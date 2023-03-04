Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.81.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.