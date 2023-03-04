Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $34.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $632.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

