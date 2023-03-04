Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $4.60 on March 31st

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.81.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

