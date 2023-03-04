BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,819 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital comprises 2.1% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE BRSP traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,224. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $889.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.