Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.34. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 126,520 shares changing hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

