BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 547,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,579,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.