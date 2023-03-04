BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 80,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,474. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also

