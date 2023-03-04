BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.07) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 500 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.36) to GBX 549 ($6.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.57 ($7.61).

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 555.30 ($6.70) on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 341.60 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.57 ($6.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 505.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,101.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

BP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($441.44). In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($379.10). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($441.44). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.