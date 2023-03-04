BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 585 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.06) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.62) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

BP.B stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.87. The company has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

