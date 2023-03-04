Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.55. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 34,687 shares changing hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.66.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.13%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

