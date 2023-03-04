Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,620.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,047.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,628.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.