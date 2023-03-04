Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

