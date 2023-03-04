BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.