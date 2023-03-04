BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,377,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,452 shares of company stock worth $10,067,690. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

