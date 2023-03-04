BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $290.18

BNB (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion and $449.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $290.18 or 0.01297596 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,535 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,695.94964054 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 291.56686632 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $462,432,579.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.