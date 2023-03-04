BMO Capital Markets Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.22.

MEG stock opened at C$23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.00. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

