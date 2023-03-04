BMO Capital Markets Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEGEF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

