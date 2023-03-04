BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

