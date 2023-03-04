BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
BlueLinx Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
