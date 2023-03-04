BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,243.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00559214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00171284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.