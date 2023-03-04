Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 236,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

