Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 23.9 %
Shares of BLSTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
