Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of BLSTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

