BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,386 ($16.72) and last traded at GBX 1,386 ($16.72). Approximately 69,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374 ($16.58).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,389.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,338.08. The firm has a market cap of £676.78 million, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

