BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

