BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $6.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

