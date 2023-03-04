BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 101,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,193. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 91,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.