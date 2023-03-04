Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

