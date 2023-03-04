Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

