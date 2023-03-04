Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.