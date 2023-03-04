BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

