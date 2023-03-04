BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

EGF stock remained flat at $9.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Get Rating ) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

