BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
EGF stock remained flat at $9.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
