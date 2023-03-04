BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 458,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

