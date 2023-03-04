BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 458,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.