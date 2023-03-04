BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $270.69 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.