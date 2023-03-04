BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $270.69 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

