Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Black Diamond Group Stock Up 4.7 %
TSE:BDI opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.