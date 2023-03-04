Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:BDI opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. Corporate insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

