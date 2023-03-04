BitShares (BTS) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $32.72 million and $610,744.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004697 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars.

