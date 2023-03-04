Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $431.20 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22,332.47 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $431.20 billion and $13.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00564860 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00172685 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039803 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,308,050 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

